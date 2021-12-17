Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMB. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,838,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,330,000 after buying an additional 104,074 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 251,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

