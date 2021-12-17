Wings Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wings has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wings Coin Profile

Wings is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

