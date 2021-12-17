WINkLink Reaches Market Cap of $443.50 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $443.50 million and approximately $483.72 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.83 or 0.08254589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00076881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,632.38 or 1.00012586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00050692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002719 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

