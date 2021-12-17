WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,680,000 after purchasing an additional 138,641 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.90. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

