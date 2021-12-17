WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.76 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,166,000 after buying an additional 436,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.04 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

