WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 156.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:C opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

