WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 154.08%.

MGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

