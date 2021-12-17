WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 8,399 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

