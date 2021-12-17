WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

AON opened at $295.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

