WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Plexus worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Plexus by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

PLXS opened at $93.79 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.46 and a one year high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,409 shares of company stock worth $1,522,704 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

