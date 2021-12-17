WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.77

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and traded as high as $44.10. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 164,389 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1,492.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $60,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 24.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.