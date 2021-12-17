WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 47,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 818,664 shares.The stock last traded at $5.67 and had previously closed at $5.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAPS shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Get WM Technology alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after buying an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $23,381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $14,587,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $12,708,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.