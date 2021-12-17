WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 47,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 818,664 shares.The stock last traded at $5.67 and had previously closed at $5.92.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MAPS shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23.
About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
