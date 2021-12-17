Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,249 shares during the period. Wolverine World Wide makes up 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after acquiring an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,090,000 after buying an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

