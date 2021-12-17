WOM Protocol (WOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.61 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.61 million and $9.68 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

