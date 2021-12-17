Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $0.0664 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $533,825.61 and approximately $66,213.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,772.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.86 or 0.08307877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00312499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.71 or 0.00918347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00073948 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.41 or 0.00392289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.23 or 0.00260044 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

