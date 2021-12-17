World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Stock Position Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WWE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NYSE WWE opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.40. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

