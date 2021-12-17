Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) PT Lowered to €64.00 at Barclays

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €78.00 ($87.64) to €64.00 ($71.91) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WRDLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($73.03) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Worldline from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

WRDLY opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. Worldline has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

