Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Up to $33.74

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $35.41. Xencor shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -363.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Xencor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Xencor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Xencor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

