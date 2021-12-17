Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Up to $33.74

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $35.41. Xencor shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.
The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -363.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Xencor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Xencor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Xencor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
