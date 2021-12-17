Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 37,386 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $62.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XTNT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth about $13,517,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.