Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 4230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.03.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Yalla Group by 180.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Yalla Group by 49.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Yalla Group by 973.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 152,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yalla Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 167,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

