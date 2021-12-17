Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 4230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.03.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.
About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
