Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.49

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

