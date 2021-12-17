Ycash (YEC) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $25,953.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00321954 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00144742 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00087179 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000130 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003256 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,905,231 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

