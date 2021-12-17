YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after acquiring an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after acquiring an additional 178,736 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares during the period.

SCHV opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

