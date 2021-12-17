YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $1,326.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,493.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,468.01. The stock has a market cap of $165.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

