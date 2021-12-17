YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 143.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,398 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.