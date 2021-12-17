Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $191,678.52 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of YUM stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day moving average is $125.21.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after buying an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 50.6% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $370,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
