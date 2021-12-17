Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $191,678.52 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day moving average is $125.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after buying an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 50.6% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $370,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

