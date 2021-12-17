Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.37

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.37 and last traded at $47.58, with a volume of 9617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Get Yum China alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.