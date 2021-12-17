Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.37 Million

Brokerages expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post sales of $46.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.65 million and the lowest is $3.08 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,316.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $46.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $103.07 million, with estimates ranging from $95.48 million to $110.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 175,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,146. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $365.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 472,324 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in AC Immune by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

