Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post sales of $10.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.76 million. Affimed posted sales of $11.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $45.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 1,011,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,537. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $555.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.60. Affimed has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

