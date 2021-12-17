Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Post $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNR. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,830. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

