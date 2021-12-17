Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.14 Million

Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report $90.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.74 million to $90.55 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $74.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $366.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.11 million to $371.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $391.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.35 million to $394.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

GBDC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. 859,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,203,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after buying an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,590,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after buying an additional 165,777 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after buying an additional 174,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

