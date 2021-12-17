Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. Performance Food Group posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,165. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.