Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $592.89 Million

Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $592.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $598.80 million and the lowest is $588.05 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $535.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.40.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,087 shares of company stock worth $1,844,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $8.21 on Friday, reaching $378.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.01 and its 200-day moving average is $341.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.88 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $373.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

