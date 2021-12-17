Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $592.89 Million

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $592.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $598.80 million and the lowest is $588.05 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $535.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.40.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,087 shares of company stock worth $1,844,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $8.21 on Friday, reaching $378.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.01 and its 200-day moving average is $341.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.88 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $373.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.