Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.00 Million

Brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to post $460.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported sales of $291.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

SGH traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. 10,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter worth about $14,555,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 673.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter worth about $8,211,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

