Zacks: Analysts Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $813.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $813.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $841.00 million. EnerSys reported sales of $751.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENS. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.63. 1,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in EnerSys by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

