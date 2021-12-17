Zacks: Analysts Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report earnings per share of $2.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.09.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 141.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 343,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.24. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

