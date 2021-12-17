Zacks: Analysts Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Earnings of $9.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $9.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.68. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $5.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $38.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.50 to $39.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $36.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $39.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAD traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.84. 39,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $272.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

