Zacks: Analysts Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Announce $3.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce earnings of $3.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.50 and the lowest is $3.42. Waters reported earnings per share of $3.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,982. Waters has a 52 week low of $242.77 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

