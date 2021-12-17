Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Announce $3.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report earnings of $3.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.59. AON reported earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $13.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $294.48. 41,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 0.90. AON has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

