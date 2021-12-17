Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Aptiv posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $162.16 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.26.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.