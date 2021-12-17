Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce $113.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.60 million. BancFirst posted sales of $114.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $473.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.20 million to $477.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $441.25 million, with estimates ranging from $429.60 million to $452.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 21.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.34. BancFirst has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $77.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

