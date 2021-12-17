Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $8.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report earnings of $8.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.37 and the lowest is $8.07. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $6.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $33.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.87 to $33.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $36.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.90 to $36.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

AVGO stock traded up $14.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $635.00. 257,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $644.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $550.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.66.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 384 shares of company stock worth $198,548 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.