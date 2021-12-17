Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post $4.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post earnings per share of $4.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $3.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $13.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.12.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $530.64. 15,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,458. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $504.33 and a 200 day moving average of $495.16. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $549.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

