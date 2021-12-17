Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $13.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DTE Energy by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DTE Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,772,000 after buying an additional 564,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,190,000 after buying an additional 546,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.49. 6,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Earnings History and Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

