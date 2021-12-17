Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.25 Million

Brokerages predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report $96.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $96.49 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $76.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $384.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $386.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $425.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS remained flat at $$6.94 during midday trading on Thursday. 37,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $186.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

