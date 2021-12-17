Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.01. 2,102,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,438. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.73. NCR has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.