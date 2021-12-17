Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post $7.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $5.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $26.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 805,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,254. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.18.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

