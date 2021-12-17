Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.60 Million

Brokerages expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to report $786.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $793.00 million and the lowest is $780.20 million. TEGNA posted sales of $937.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TEGNA by 44.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 28.4% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

