Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $751.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report sales of $751.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $741.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $765.88 million. Teleflex reported sales of $711.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.00.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 175.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $65,125,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $3,014,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, reaching $321.77. 15,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,035. Teleflex has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.89 and a 200 day moving average of $373.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

