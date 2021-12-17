Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 406,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 412.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 213,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.